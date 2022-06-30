Posted: Jun 30, 2022 3:00 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 3:00 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man is set to face over 15 years in the Department of Corrections for using postal carriers to distribute methamphetamine. Kamau Williams was sentenced in Northern District of Oklahoma federal court on Thursday.

Starting in December 2019 the defendant conspired with others to deliver methamphetamine from California to Oklahoma. Williams admitted in his plea agreement to purchasing methamphetamine from a source of supply in California and redistributing the drug to third parties in Tulsa.

The operation was run with the help of several postal workers who would deliver the drugs to an abandoned address in Tulsa. More than 500 grams of methamphetamine were involved in this conspiracy. While not specifically mentioned in this case, several drug operations in Bartlesville have involved illicit substances being transported from Californian.

Williams was previously sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for distributing meth and heroin in Oklahoma as a part of a separate conspiracy. That sentence has handed down in September 2021.