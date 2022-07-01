Posted: Jul 01, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 4:10 PM

Garrett Giles

A public hearing will take place during the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

The hearing, which was approved in late-May by the Commissioners, regards the closure of Southwest Willow Avenue beginning approximately 216-feet south of the East Tuxedo Boulevard intersection. The Commissioners will receive comments and answer questions regarding the possible road closure before making a decision.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, on the second floor of the Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

To view the Commissioners' full meeting agenda, click here.