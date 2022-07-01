Posted: Jul 01, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning following the July 4th holiday weekend.

At that meeting, Interim Tourism Director for Osage County, Mary Beth Moore will give an update regarding how things have been going across the county.

There will also be discussion with Bid4assets regarding online personal property and property home sales. The Board will also consider re-visiting and accepting a quote for flooring at the E-911 building in downtown Pawhuska.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.