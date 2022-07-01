Posted: Jul 01, 2022 11:34 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 11:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The schedule of events for the Pawhuska Fourth of July events have been solidified, as fun is sure to be had all throughout the day on Monday.

If you have yet to register for the parade, you can still do so that morning at 9 a.m. at American Heritage Bank. The non-motorized parade is set to step off at 9:30 a.m. at American Heritage Bank and will run through downtown. There will be hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, apple cobbler and water available.

Later in the day around 4 p.m., the Pioneer Woman Patriotic Party on the Prairie will commence. They will have food vendors on hand, along with a mechanical bull, music and photo booths. Fireworks will begin at dusk.