Posted: Jul 01, 2022 12:26 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Copan Lake will be the place to be on Saturday night, as they will be putting on a great fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. and Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday evening’s broadcast is being made possible thanks to Regent Bank, Bartnet IP, Copan Truck Stop, Totel CSI, Totah Communications, Cove Bait and Tackle and Medicalodges of Dewey.