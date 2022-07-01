Posted: Jul 01, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly threatening another man by discharging a firearm. Michael Bohannon appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing a felony count assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ramblewood Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance. Officers met the defendant who claimed that he fired one shot in the direction of his brother during the course of an argument. Bohannon said his intent was to scare the victim.

The victim said that he was met by Bohannon in the hallway of the residence. He claims the shot was fired in his direction. Officers found physical evidence in the home that was more consistent with the statement made by the victim. Bond for Bohannon was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.