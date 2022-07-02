Posted: Jul 02, 2022 7:55 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2022 7:58 AM

Victoria Edwards

Each year over 60,000 individuals benefit from the Women, Infant & Children’s program (also known as WIC). The program provides much-needed food and nutrition education for mothers and their children under the age of five. A priority of the program has always been pregnant women.

In the wake of the decision on Roe vs Wade, Oklahoma’s Department of Health is anticipating an increase in the numbers of women and children who will begin using the program. With that in mind, the Department of Health is asking for input from Oklahomans about the Special Supplemental Nutrition program.

Specifically, if you have used the program in the past or are currently on the program, the OSDH wants to hear about your personal experience. Even if you have not used the program, but you want to provide suggestions for how the program should be improved, OSDH invites your input.

To give your input you can send an email to christinaw@health.ok.gov or leave a message at 1-888-655-2942.