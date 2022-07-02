Posted: Jul 02, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2022 10:14 AM

Victoria Edwards

Homeowners and renters in Tulsa, Muskogee and Okmulgee counties who experienced damage during the May 2-8 storms may be eligible for help through the Individual Assistance Program with FEMA.

Disaster assistance includes financial refunds for repairs to domiciles and replacement of possessions as well as temporary housing while repairs are completed.

To obtain the funds, homeowners and renters must first file with their insurance agent and complete the process of working through their insurance company to obtain schedule repairs or obtain funds for replacing possessions. FEMA is not able to cover any expense that is covered by insurance. If expenses exceed insurance coverage, the insured can then apply to FEMA for assistance.

To submit an application, homeowners and renters must keep all receipts for all expenses related to the damage, along with insurance documents showing what was covered. When applying, the homeowner or renter must provide the following additional information:

Current phone number

Address where damage occurred

Address where currently living (if different)

Social Security number

List of damage or loss of items

Insurance company name & agent name with agency phone number and the policy number where claim was made