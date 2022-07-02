Posted: Jul 02, 2022 10:36 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2022 10:36 AM

Victoria Edwards

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Friday there is an increasing need for the world to address the growing incidences of monkeypox as it evolving into a global condition. Although the WHO is not yet ready to declare it an international emergency, as they did with COVID-19, WHO does say that “urgent and coordinated actions are imperative” if the disease is to be contained. The fear by WHO is that if containment does not occur soon, it may well become a second global disaster as with COVID.

Since monkeypox was identified, about 5300 cases have been found globally with 396 cases in the United States. Oklahoma has two cases thus far.

In an early response to the monkeypox outbreak, the US has been aggressive in ordering 2.5 million doses of the vaccine.