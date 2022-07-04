Posted: Jul 04, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2022 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department is warning its citizens about a rash of vehicle burglaries throughout the small Kansas town.

If you or someone you know lives in Caney, local law enforcement asks that vehicles be locked, and that valuables and weapons be removed. The CPD asks you to review home security footage and report any suspicious activity.

You can reach the CPD at 620.879.2141. The CPD says it needs the community's help with this matter.