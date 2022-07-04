Posted: Jul 04, 2022 11:16 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2022 11:16 AM

Victoria Edwards

Fourth of July is known as a time of celebration for families with fireworks exploding constantly, sometimes for several days before and after Independence Day. But for veterans with PTSD, the sound of fireworks may bring on a negative reaction so veterans throughout the nation are making a mission to remind families and friends as well as communities that sponsor events that include fireworks to offer alternative activities that veterans can enjoy without attending a fireworks display. If you have a veteran in your family or neighborhood, be sensitive to their concerns about being around fireworks and seek ways to create new memories of Independence Day that include activities that can be completed during day hours.