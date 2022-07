Posted: Jul 04, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2022 11:21 AM

Victoria Edwards

Gun deaths are increasing in Oklahoma since 2019 when the “permitless carry” law allowed people over age 21 to carry a gun without prior training or a permit being issued. The announcement came over the Fourth of July weekend by the Oklahoman newspaper, who has been following the state medical examiner data for the past decade.