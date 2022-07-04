Posted: Jul 04, 2022 11:34 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2022 11:34 AM

Victoria Edwards

The annual Camp Woolaroc for childrens 9 to 11 years will be held July 26 to July 29 at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve. The camp offers children the opportunity to experience the museum and preserve, meet historical conservation figures, and enjoy learning how settlers from the 1890s lived in Oklahoma.

For pricing of the camp or to make a reservation for your child, visit www.woolaroc.org or call the main office at 918-336-0307.