Posted: Jul 05, 2022 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 3:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Duck Derby was a huge success on Independence Day at Don Tyler Park as great cash prizes were won by a couple of lucky ducks on Monday night.

Walking away with $200 was Breanna Ker, as duck 76 took first place in the race. Dale Ker’s duck 38 took second place and the $100 prize. Ralph Stafford won third place and $50 thanks to duck 368. Fourth place and $50 went to Dillon Ker and duck 3.

All the winning ducks were blue this year! At the finish line, duck 38 was edging out duck 76 when the current suddenly propelled duck 76 across the finish line first.

Cassie Hayes says [the Fantastic Flotilla of Fake Fowl] was exciting!

“The Dewey Civic Association appreciates all the people who came out in the heat to listen to the music of Let It Ride, eat great food by BobbyQ, buy ducks, and eat free watermelon supplied by V-G Market Place,” Hayes said