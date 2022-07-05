Posted: Jul 05, 2022 5:34 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 5:34 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Conner has announced a settlement agreement between his office and three companies that distributed opioids in Oklahoma. The three companies had originally denied any wrong-doing but ultimately, the companies decided to agree to the settlement at the end of June.

The settlement will bring $250 million to the state once it is approved by local government leaders. The settlement will be paid by McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. Each will pay a portion of the settlement based on their agreement with the Attorney General’s office.

O’Connor’s office stated that the funds will be used to fund the Opioid Abatement Fun, which allocates monies to cities and counties throughout the state for education programs and other programs to eliminate opioid abuse.