Posted: Jul 05, 2022 8:05 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 8:05 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Dewey City Council held its first meeting of the new fiscal year on July 5.

During the meeting, council approved the renewal of public officials bonds for the City Clerk and the Treasurer, as well as the employment contracts for various public officials. The employment contract for City Manager Kevin Trease was renewed as well. Trease has been with the city for 11 years.