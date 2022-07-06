Posted: Jul 06, 2022 9:16 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2022 9:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Health Department will be offering an on-site mini health fair on Thursday, July 21st from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time, you will have the opportunity to get a physical, vaccination, or general wellness check. Regional Administrative Director James Thompson had this to say on the upcoming clinic:

“We are excited to host this Mini Health Fair to spotlight our programs and services in Washington County. Our hardworking and dedicated staff will be available to answer questions and connect clients to health department services and community resources.”

Other services will include workers offering assistance with Medicaid and SoonerCare enrollment, car seat checks and a limited number of car seats will be given away for those who qualify.

No appointment is necessary for the free clinic. For further questions, you can call the Washington County Health Department at 918-335-3005.