Max Gross

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey unveiled the new strategic plan for the city at Tuesday night’s council meeting. The plan is being branded as ‘Bartlesville Next’ and the city has outlined certain points for emphasis going forward.

Staff surveyed city employees, city council members and Bartlesville citizens to gain input on the project. An emphasis on community is something that stood out, according to Bailey.

This multi-tiered effort will guide the city over the next three to five years. The council gave its unanimous approval of the project but it was noted that council members can only impact the city for their two year terms.

Bailey reiterated that most of the priorities that were outlined are what people expect from local government.