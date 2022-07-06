Posted: Jul 06, 2022 3:06 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2022 3:06 PM

Thomas Trumbly

It's been 30 years for Lisa Beeman and now she's starting on her retirement plan on November 1.

Beeman started as planning director in 1992 then moved on to community development director in 1998. Her last day with the city will be October 31.

Beeman has a background in our Park systems and recreational facilities. Human resource director Laura Sanders had this to say about Beeman:

“ We appreciate her loyalty, dedication,and service to the city and wish her all the best in her next chapter.”