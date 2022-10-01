News
Elder Care Offering Senior Getaways
Tom Davis
If you are a senior citizen who is eager to take a trip, Elder Care just might have your ticket!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care told us how Bartlesville-based Go Global is partnering with Elder Care’s Go Travel to arrange day trips on our behalf for seniors in the community. No membership fees are paid to Elder Care or Go Global! Participants only pay for the trips they want to take.
Elder Care’s Go Travel is open to all Bartlesville and surrounding area seniors, ages 65 and older. Groups will depart from and return to Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive.
THE NEXT BIG TRIP: THE SPLENDOR OF THE SEASON ON THE TALIMENA SCENIC BYWAY AND OKLAHOMA COUNTRYSIDE
Oklahoma Countryside – Broken Bow, Oklahoma
DATE AND PRICE:
- Thursday – Saturday, November 10-12, 2022
- $475 per person (add $95 for private room accommodations)
- Registration Deadline: October 1, 2022
DESTINATIONS:
- Talimena National Scenic Byway through the Ouachita National Forest
- Broken Bow Lake and Beaver’s Bend State resort
- Beaver Bend Festival and Craft Show
- Oklahoma Sequoyah State Park and resort
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- Comfortable luxury transportation
- Accommodations: 2 nights
- 2 breakfasts
- Park admissions
- Services of a full-time guide
- All tips, fees, and taxes
MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETING: https://authenticeurope.com/splendor-of-the-season/
