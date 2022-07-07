Posted: Jul 07, 2022 11:40 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2022 12:35 PM

Victoria Edwards

If you filled up recently, you likely noticed that you may be getting a little more gas than usual as gas prices have been falling since mid-June. But experts on the domestic gas production say that there is no guarantee that gas prices will return to the $2.00 to $3.00 range they were year ago. A spokesman for AAA says that most stations are still selling gas at higher than normal rates due to the continued interruption of sources of gas production. As the summer goes on and more people begin to take vacations, gas will likely hold steady at its $4.00-plus amounts and could go over $5.00 per gallon in certain areas of high demand.