Posted: Jul 07, 2022 12:05 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2022 1:34 PM

Victoria Edwards

On-going shortages of pilots for national and international airlines have been causing issues with airlines being able to guarantee flights since Christmas 2021 but now it has become even more serious as several pilots' associations are walking out in protest for long hours and vaccine requirements that hinder their ability to fly planes safely.

In the past week, East Coast pilots' unions walked out in several states, causing cancellations that disrupted travel over the long Independence Day weekend. The AirLine Pilots Assocation (ALPA) reported in a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security that recruiting for new pilots is at its lowest in more than three years, partially due to nearly two years of training schools being shut due to COVID but also because of the dearth of those who qualify for entry into the schools. When walk-outs occur, this puts additional stress on what is already a safety issue.

Although Tulsa Airport has yet to experience a walk-out of their pilots, the walk-outs are impacting how many flights remain in the air and whether or not they make it their destinations. Airports are issuing warnings that no flights are guaranteed for the near future and anyone taking a flight should contact the their local airport for updated information before heading to the airport. Also, arriving early for a flight that is scheduled, but later cancelled, will allow you the opportunity to find another flight quicker.