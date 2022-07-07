Posted: Jul 07, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2022 1:20 PM

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday and an additional 9,200 cases have been added since last week. There are currently 14,600 Oklahoman's who currently have COVID-19.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says numbers went up in that area as well, with most cases being concentrated in Skiatook. District One Commissioner Randall Jones said it is important people remain vigilant.

The rolling seven day average of new cases sits at 1,081