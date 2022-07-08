Posted: Jul 08, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 10:22 AM

Victoria Edwards

The US Supreme Court has rejected Oklahoma’s efforts to retain our 2019 state law that limits the time a train can block a street or highway. In striking down the case, SCOTUS pointed to a Texas law that was previously decided by them that said “there is no authority for a state to impose operating limitations in a railroad” or to regulate the economic decisions of a railway company.

If you live in a city or rural area where trains are frequently traveling across roadways, this means you could see higher wait times while trains stop for signal changes or unloads.