Posted: Jul 08, 2022 10:30 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 10:30 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There will be discussion for the Board to consider selecting an owner’s representative for the Osage County Courthouse Annex.

There will also be discussion regarding telephone quotes for scrap metal and consideration to make further amendments to enter the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

The Board will also enter into executive session to discuss a proposed settlement regarding opioid litigation.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m.