Posted: Jul 08, 2022 1:03 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 1:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying and locating a male subject who burglarized a residence on Tuesday. The theft occurred off 52nd W. Ave in Osage County.

There is also an unidentifiable female in the passenger seat of the Chrysler Town and Country Van that they are driving. The vehicle is silver in color. If anyone has any information regarding the burglary or is able to recognize the male subject, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.