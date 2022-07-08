Posted: Jul 08, 2022 2:25 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 2:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

It’s that time…annual enrollment for students is being taken this month in the Bartlesville Public School system. This includes both returning and new students.

This year, BPS is asking for students to enroll online at their website. If you have difficult enrolling online, you can call 918-336-8600 to talk to the Education Service Center. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm. Online enrollment is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Go to bps-ok.org and click on ENROLLMENT.