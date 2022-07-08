Posted: Jul 08, 2022 3:56 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 3:56 PM

Max Gross

The Cherokee Nation announced that it is providing $150 in assistance for every qualifying Cherokee child to purchase new school clothes. This program does not restrict anyone based on age, residency or income.

This program was initiated in 2020 as a form of COVID-19 relief. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin hopes this program will Cherokee families.

Applications are currently being accepted through July 29. More information on how to register can be found on the Cherokee Nation website.