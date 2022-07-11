Posted: Jul 11, 2022 3:11 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 3:11 AM

Tom Davis

Approximately 70 teachers from over 50 in-state public school districts and 20 out-of-state districts will gather at the University of Oklahoma on July 11-14 for intensive training in the implementation of the AOPA “You Can Fly” High School Aviation Curriculum.

The four-day event will allow teachers the opportunity to participate in hands-on lab activities and to collaborate with teachers from across the nation on the best aviation and aerospace STEM practices. In addition to classroom sessions, teachers will have the opportunity to take discovery flights provided by the OU School of Aviation Studies, and to tour the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center.

Bartlesville High School will use the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) "You Can Fly" High School Curriculum, set to begin this fall.

The two new courses, Introduction to Aviation and Aerospace and General Aviation and Aerospace, will be taught by Ashlee Hightower. The curriculum is designed to provide high-quality STEM-based aviation education to high school students and open the door to a variety of aviation careers.