Posted: Jul 11, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 2:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is implementing a new method for collecting tolls on the Indian Nation tollways in the coming months. The board approved a contract worth 17-million-dollars to complete the PlatePay conversion. The PlatePay system will be a cashless system that sends bills to motorists after they use the toll road. PlatePay takes a photo of your license plate then processes the billing. In addition to the conversion process, the funding also includes completing bridge rehabilition and interchange reconstruction on I-44 near Cherokee and Newcastle roads.