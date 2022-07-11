Posted: Jul 11, 2022 3:03 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 3:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

In 2021, the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission began a partnership with the Choctow Nation to conduct FAA testing of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program in an effort to promote drone commerce in the state. The partnership has paid off because Oklahoma is now ranked number one in readiness for unmanned and advanced air mobility production. The ranking puts our state in the running for being a future test site for both military and corporate manufacturers. It could also bring grant funding into our state that would add to our revenue stream and offer new jobs.