Posted: Jul 11, 2022 5:50 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 5:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Local fire departments battle a stack of old railroad ties that caught fire and burned for nearly 12 hours.

According to Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller, the Dewey Fire Department (DFD) responded to a possible grassfire around 12:30 on Monday morning. Upon arrival, Miller says the DFD found a large pile of old railroad ties on fire by the railroad track by 9th and Ponca Avenue.

The Copan Fire Department and Washington County Fire Department provided DFD with tanker support. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire