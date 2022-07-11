Posted: Jul 11, 2022 7:54 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 7:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Two members of the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education resign.

The news came as a shock at the end of a regular DPS meeting as Board President David Chancellor and Board Member Ryan Higbee handed in their letters of resignation on Monday night.

Pictured right: Dewey Public Schools Board of Education Member Ryan Higbee makes his resignation official with his signature after a meeting at the DPS Administration Building on Monday night.

Higbee, who has served for many years on the Board, believes it is time to step away so he can spend more time with family. Higbee's youngest daughter graduated from Dewey High School (DHS) in May and will be an active softball player for the University of Tulsa. He says he would love to be there to support her while not feeling like he has ties that he is leaving things undone.

Resigning affords Higbee the opportunity to support his daughter in her endeavors. Higbee says it is also time for someone who has kids actively involved in the district to take over his position. He says he has seen three of his own children grow up and graduate from DHS over the years while serving on the Board.

Higbee recommended Emily Case to assume his role. Higbee says Case is a neighbor that has kids in the school system that is heavily involved in the Washington County Livestock Board. He says Case is a strong-willed individual who would be very well-spoken and supportive of DPS's students.

Higbee says he will miss working for an incredible district but he is happy with his decision. He wishes DPS the best.

As for David Chancellor, no reason was given for his resignation. A possible replacement was not mention for Chancellor either.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says they will move forward and see what is available to Dewey Public Schools. Vincent says being a board member is a thankless position that requires sacrifice in many ways. He says he is thankful for Chancellor and Higbee because they love the district and have always had a heart to do the job right.

Both Chancellor and Higbee are in the middle of their terms, meaning the Board will more than likely appoint new members by its regular meeting in August. DPS will have 60 days to fill the positions.

Vincent says the Board will go through a multi-faceted process to ensure they appoint the right people. He says they will go through an in-depth interview session and see who fits well with the district's needs.