Posted: Jul 11, 2022 8:52 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 10:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Along an active thoroughfare in downtown Bartlesville, a peaceful reproductive rights protest takes place.

Louise Samuels, the organizer of Monday’s protest along Adams Boulevard, was joined by 30 additional supporters of women’s reproductive rights. Samuels says they held the dissent to help others that might feel as if they are alone in being upset with the overturn of Roe v. Wade. She says they want to give people a course for action.

Protester Barbara Shoff says we are looking at the demise of democracy as people's rights are being stripped away. Shoff says the privacy of a husband and wife's bedroom is being invaded. She ponders what rights might be taken next.

This protest comes nearly three weeks after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 decision. This ended nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights in America.

Protesting the decision has led to some harsh opposition. Samuels says they have been flipped off, cussed out, and more. She says they have had clear disapproval thrown their way, but they are there to "ruffle feathers of those who support oppressive legislation."

But not all the opposition has been negative as individuals such as Traci Barnes, the new Youth Director at St. John Catholic School, has been willing to listen and understand the protesters’ stories.

Barnes encourages Bartlesville's churches to step up, regardless of denomination, and love others that share opposing opinions. She says it is time to be fearless while listening to people that disagree with you.

Those that are hurting after Roe v. Wade was overturned are also encouraged by Barnes to seek help from local churches and to get involved in the community. As cliche as it sounds, Barnes says you are not alone. She says we are in this together.

Barnes has two children of her own. She says we all have something in common: we want people to hear us and understand our pains.

Samuels says they hope to protest a few more times before the school year official kicks off and people have more obligations to worry about. She says she has a big enough following that will allow her to create a Facebook group to help people take more collective action in Bartlesville.

Barnes says we have a choice every day to be available to others, to be respectful and to pray. She says we all want to be loved, no matter what we may disagree about. Above all else, we need each other.