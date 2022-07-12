Posted: Jul 12, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2022 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum has several events planned for this summer that are set to start this month.

Next Thursday, the Museum plans to host an afternoon lecture that is aimed at honoring veterans and military history. Associate Professor of History at Friends University in Wichita, Ken Spurgeon will host the luncheon regarding the Fight for Indian Country. Lunch will be served at 11:30 with the lecture to be held at noon.

Running Tuesday, July 26th through Thursday, July 28th, Education Director Betty Keim will share stories with children and have activities so that they can learn the history of Oklahoma. That event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day and is for children aged 9 to 13. Sign up as soon as possible, as space is limited.

For more information on these events regarding these events, call 918-338-4290.