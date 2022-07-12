Posted: Jul 12, 2022 1:32 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2022 1:32 PM

Victoria Edwards

Just when it appeared that we were getting back to normal, COVID cases are increasing again. And a new variant is threatening Europe and Asia.

In anticipation of a possible new variant reaching America and of growing cases of older variants, the US Health Dept and the FDA have been working with scientists to improve the current boosters and to create new ones.

Pfizer has already modified its current booster to include Omicron and it is now working on a second modification for the newest variant that has been recently identified.

Moderna has not yet released a booster for Omicron or any new variants.

The FDA is stating that all people who have not yet been vaccinated against the original COVID should immediately obtain a vaccine. They are also saying that if you have already had a booster, you will still need to obtain a new vaccine for any new vaccines.