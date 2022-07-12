Posted: Jul 12, 2022 1:39 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2022 1:40 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma Natural Gas Company has filed an application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for approval of a Performance-Based Rate Plan increase. The increase would add an additional $23.40 annually to the base rate already being charged to customers.

Oklahoma Natural Gas will take public comments by email and by regular mail from July 13th through August 1st. After receiving all comments, they will review them and then hold a meeting on August 4th to determine if the rate will be pursued.

To provide a comment to the company, send an email to CS@OCC.OK.Gov or mail your letter to 2101 North Lincoln Boulevard…Oklahoma City…Oklahoma…73105.

You must put PUBLIC COMMENT-PUD 202200023 in the subject line to assure the letter is forwarded to the correct committee for review.