Posted: Jul 12, 2022 4:16 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2022 4:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect seen robbing Tropical Smoothie Café on Sunday evening.

According to information released by the BPD, the suspect entered the restaurant through a back door before pointing a pistol at employees, demanding that they lie on the floor. He then grabbed a blue cash bag and exited through the same door he entered through nearly two minutes later.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male with an average build. He wore a black t-shirt, a black ball cap, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes. He wore a camo face mask, rubber gloves, and a watch on his right wrist as well.

Contact Detective Johnson at 918.338.4061 if you have information. You can also leave anonymous tips by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE.