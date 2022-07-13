Posted: Jul 13, 2022 6:20 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 6:20 AM

Tom Davis

While commercial runways were nearly vacant during the early days of the pandemic of 2020-2021, staff from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission were knocking on the doors of high school superintendents and school counselors across Oklahoma’s 77 counties, asking if they could visit about an emerging aviation curriculum available to their students.

Oklahoma Aeronautics has advocated for and implemented this curriculum to support Oklahoma’s commitment to solving workforce challenges and to ensure that the state’s second-largest industry, aviation and aerospace, will continue to be a major economic driver for the state. The four-year “You Can Fly” High School Curriculum developed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is being adopted by independent school districts at a record pace throughout the state.

On Tuesday evening during a four-day training conference, teachers and industry leaders met at OU’s National Weather Center to celebrate the growth of aviation and aerospace education in the state, and to discuss ways to partner in the building of programs that will ensure the growth of Oklahoma’s aviation, aerospace and defense industry workforce.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell announced that Oklahoma is first in the nation for the number of schools approved to teach the AOPA high school aviation curriculum starting this fall. With AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker and the State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies flanking the stage, AOPA and Oklahoma Aeronautics confirmed that the 57 school districts across the state,, including Bartlesville High School. signed onto the program moved the Sooner State into first place in the United States.

“I want to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state in every category and I am so proud that Oklahoma is ranked first in the nation for high schools teaching the AOPA curriculum,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Thanks to innovative leadership and the work of Oklahoma Aeronautics, we are helping young people find a passion for aviation and aerospace. As a pilot, I am excited to see what the future brings for the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the aerospace industry in our state.”

You Can Fly plays a vital role in helping to ensure the health of aviation, as the nation faces a looming shortage of pilots and aviation professionals. The latest Boeing Commercial Outlook calls for the need for more than 600,000 pilots and aviation technicians over the next 20 years.

In the past school year, more than 12,000 students in 1,000 classrooms across the country, in all four grades, took the curriculum and learned about exciting opportunities in aviation.

“I’m most proud that 49% of the students in our High School program come from minority backgrounds, and 21% are female. We need more inclusion in aviation,” said Baker.

The program is beginning to see real dividends as among its first set of graduates, 58% are pursuing aviation-related careers (including 87% attending college, trade, or technical school).