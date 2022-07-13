Posted: Jul 13, 2022 10:17 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

A group from the Washington County Emergency Management Agency attended a training course this week in Oklahoma City.

Other agencies from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Skiatook and Deer Creek were on hand where they were able to become better prepared and improve upon capabilities for incident management. The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and The Response Group provided training for the seminar.