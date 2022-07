Posted: Jul 13, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 10:46 AM

Tom Davis

Candles for a Cause is a fundraising effort created by The Crafty Candle Shoppe in Bartlesville with an aim to give back to our community. Every month The Crafty Candle Shoppe selects a cause with the help of our community, and a non profit organization that is prevalent in supporting that cause.

The WarHawk PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Service Dog Program was founded by Kevin “WarHawk” Doncaster. The purpose of the Program is to provide service dogs at virtually no cost to Military Veterans, Police and Firefighters who have experienced significant emotional trauma.