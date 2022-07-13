News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 10:46 AM
Candles for a Cause: Warhawk PTSD Service Dogs
Tom Davis
Candles for a Cause is a fundraising effort created by The Crafty Candle Shoppe in Bartlesville with an aim to give back to our community. Every month The Crafty Candle Shoppe selects a cause with the help of our community, and a non profit organization that is prevalent in supporting that cause.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Cliff and Erin Taylor with The Crafty Candle Shoppe introduced this month's charity which is Warhawk PTSD Service Dogs.
The WarHawk PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Service Dog Program was founded by Kevin “WarHawk” Doncaster. The purpose of the Program is to provide service dogs at virtually no cost to Military Veterans, Police and Firefighters who have experienced significant emotional trauma.
For this month's Candles for a Cause, The Crafty Candle Shoppe created a unique set of candles whereby 100% of the net proceeds for the sale of each candle for the month are donated to Warhawk PTSD Service Dogs at the conclusion of the month!
