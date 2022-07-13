Posted: Jul 13, 2022 11:51 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 11:57 AM

The Washington County Free Fair is adopting the "Footloose" theme along with lots of extras to put some more fun in the event set for September 8-12.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Martin Blum with the Free Fair Board said the fun begins on Wednesday, September 8 with an evening Free Fair Kickoff Party at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey followed by a Car Cruise on the 9th.

The fun continues with plans for an hot dog eating contest, a wide-open homeade ice cream making competion and more!

Saturday night's festivities for the "Footloose" version of the Washington County Free Fair is a dance in the air conditioned cafeteria on the grounds.

Plans are also forming to accomodate more vendors this year as well.