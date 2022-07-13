Posted: Jul 13, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 1:04 PM

Ty Loftis

A Reclamite Asphalt Pavement Rejuvenation Project is underway in Bartlesville and is expected to be complete by Friday. This is the first of its kind to take place in Bartlesville. Contract crews have applied the spray-on rejuvenator along Rogers Ave., Penn Ave. and Lannon Place from 14th street to Lannon Place and are currently working along Tuxedo Blvd. between the Caney River and Madison Blvd.

Civil Project Engineer for the City of Bartlesville, Shelley Charles had this to say regarding the ongoing project:

“The City is currently planning to incorporate this treatment as part of our pavement maintenance program to test the product and see if it will be a viable option to extend the life of our streets.”

Charles added that the cost for this product is usually a third of what conventional wear course treatments cost. Temporary lane closures are to be expected in these areas during this time in the affected areas.