Posted: Jul 13, 2022 1:08 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 1:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Community Council is gearing up for its second annual COPS with Donuts.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 23, from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Pop's Daylight Donuts, located at 4107 Nowata Road in Bartlesville.

All are invited to eat donuts with local law enforcement. This kid friendly environment will include a bounce house, live music, sponsors and other fun activities.