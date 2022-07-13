Posted: Jul 13, 2022 2:05 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 2:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Senate Finance Committee Republicans in Washington D.C. hold a media conference after news breaks that U.S. inflation hits 9.1-percent.

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma was one of the featured speakers that took to the podium to say history is repeating itself as the Biden Administration is following in the steps of Jimmy Carter's presidency. He says high inflation mixed with massive tax hikes is significantly impacting the world and Oklahomans back at home.

"The newest estimate in Oklahoma is each family is paying $7,198 more this year for the exact same products they were buying last year," Lankford said. "...This is a worldwide issue as well. We have got to turn this around."

Senate GOP members would discuss the Democrats' plans to impose $1-trillion in tax hikes on all Americans as well.

To view the entire press conference, click on the video below: