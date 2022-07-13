Posted: Jul 13, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 2:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Police in Nowata detain a driver after a 24 mile pursuit ends in Kansas.

The Nowata Police Department (NPD) received a call for service in the 500 Block of North Elm Street last Thursday. The victim claimed they were threatened by the suspect with a firearm. NPD and a Nowata County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputy later located the vehicle and went to perform a traffic stop on U.S. 169 and County Road 21 (near Loves' Travel Stop) when the vehicle sped off.

A stop stick was successfully deployed, bringing the suspect’s Altima to a complete stop in Coffeyville 15 minutes later. Jaima Eytcheson (pictured) was arrested on several complaints, including possession of controlled dangerous substance, child endangerment (x3), driving with suspended license, and felony eluding. Three juveniles were released to their guardians following the incident.

The NPD, NCSO, South Coffeyville Police Department, Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked together to apprehend the alleged suspects. This is an arrest, not a conviction.