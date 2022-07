Posted: Jul 13, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Adam Husser as wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE or visit p3tips.com to leave an anonymous tip.

