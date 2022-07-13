Posted: Jul 13, 2022 3:29 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

In the Nowata County Assessor’s Race, Republican Chris Clouse defeated the challenger Ryan Harden by three votes in the June Primary Election. Harden asked for a recount and the State Election Board confirmed that Clouse did in fact win the primary election on Wednesday.

Secretary of the State Election Board, Paul Ziriax had this to say on why recounts are conducted:

“Recounts are an important part of the election process and these recounts proved once again that Oklahoma has one of the most accurate and secure voting systems in the entire world. That is something every Oklahoman can be proud of.”

Clouse will now fill the remainder of Chandee Hawk’s term, as she resigned from the position earlier this year.