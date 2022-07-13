Posted: Jul 13, 2022 3:31 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 4:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville police arrest a suspect in reference to an armed robbery which occurred Sunday evening at Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Captain Jay Hastings says Investigators have arrested 30-year-old Latifah Sade Clark who was an employee at the store and was working when the robbery took place. Hastings says Clark confessed to conspiring with Christopher James Taylor to rob the business. He says Clark has been charged with Conspiring to Commit a Felony and Conjoint Robbery.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on July 10, an armed suspect entered the back door of the Tropical Smoothie Café located at 3315 SE Frank Phillips. Video indicates the back door had been propped open by Clark and shows a male enter the backdoor pointing a handgun at two other employees before taking cash from the office.

Capt. Hastings says the BPD collected plans the two suspects made prior to the robbery. He says phone conversations linked to the robbery have been filed as evidence.

Police are currently looking for 28-year-old Christopher James Taylor (pictured below) and have probable cause to arrest him for committing the robbery. Taylor is described as a black male, 5’11, 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Christopher James Taylor is asked to call Crime Stoppers 918.336.2583 (CLUE) or the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001. Detective Steven Johnson is assigned the case and can be reached at 918.338.4061.

Capt. Hastings says robberies are rare in Bartlesville, but the BPD is prepared for whatever comes their way. Hastings says the general safety of the public remains intact despite this incident. He says Investigators immediately saw the propped back door as a red flag and believe the crime that was committed was an inside job.

If a robber is unfamiliar with an area where they are committing a crime, Capt. Hastings says they generally ransack a building to get what they want. Hastings says that wasn't the case in this matter. He says the efficiency Taylor allegedly showed led the BPD to believe he had insider information because he appeared to know where the money was kept as he was in and out of the cafe in less than two minutes.

Capt. Hastings says it takes a community to solve these types of crimes. Hastings thanks the community for helping the BPD in their efforts to detain the robbery suspect. He says the BPD has been working tirelessly since Sunday evening to bring this case to a close.