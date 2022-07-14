Posted: Jul 14, 2022 7:09 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 7:13 AM

Victoria Edwards

Dewey Public Schools has announced the promotion of Keith Green to the position of Band Director for the high school’s upcoming school year. Green has been serving as the Assistant Band Director and the Choir Director for high-schoolers for several years. Originally from Claremore, Green joined the Dewey school district in 2010 after working with several small school districts both various states. He holds a music degree from NSU.